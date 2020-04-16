Punjab and Haryana HC Legal Service Committee to hear petitions via call, video chat

The jail superintendents of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh have been directed to spread awareness about the covicts’ right to file appeals in courts. (File/Representational) The jail superintendents of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh have been directed to spread awareness about the covicts’ right to file appeals in courts. (File/Representational)

Aiming to provide legal aid and consultation to litigants during lockdown, the High Court Legal Service Committee (HLSC) has directed Jail Superintendents of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, to spread awareness among the convicts about filing appeals and petitions through video chat and telephonic calls.

An official of the SLSA, Punjab and Haryana High Court said that the High Court Legal Service Committee had been conducting daily, monthly and national Lok Adalats at regular intervals for reducing the pendency in courts and to provide legal aid/consultation to indigent litigants as per criteria laid down under the Legal Service Authority Act, 1987.

In view of the coronavirus spread, the committee has now provided facility through Google Duo App to the litigants in most urgent cases, as per the directives issued by Chairperson of the committee, Justice Daya Chaudhary. The jail superintendents of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh have been directed to spread awareness about the covicts’ right to file appeals in courts.

