Punjab and Haryana HC junks last petition over Gurgaon’s Global City project

The major legal hurdle to the multi-crore-rupee Global City project envisaged in Gurgaon was finally removed when the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday quashed the last public interest litigation petition against it.

The court quashed the petition filed by the Garauli Khurd gram panchayat over 1,080 acres of land belonging to the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation. The government will now be able to launch the e-auction of land parcels in the Global City being set up on 1,003 acres of the land. Tenders for development work worth Rs 900 crore have already been floated.

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said three petitions filed in the Supreme Court against setting up a special economic zone (SEZ) on the land had already been withdrawn. Former MLAs Ajay Singh Chautala and Kuldeep Bishnoi and the gram panchayat were the petitioners, he said.

“The Supreme Court recently directed the Punjab and Haryana High Court to decide the matter… There was a private entity in the matter. But its contentions were the same that a Reliance SEZ should not come up on this land. The matter had become irrelevant because the petitioners had withdrawn their petitions and one petition was dismissed by the high court yesterday. I believe that by mid-February, we will launch the first auction for the Global City project,” the deputy chief minister said.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who had visited the site, said, “The Global City will prove to be a milestone in the development of Haryana.”

Describing Gurgaon as an iconic city on the global map, he said, “Out of the 500 Fortune companies, 400 have their offices here and it has now become an international city. The world’s largest jungle safari will also be developed in Gurugram and Nuh in the Aravalli mountain range on about 10,000 acres.”

The chief minister further said that 1,003 acres of HSIIDC land in the villages of Khandsa, Narsinghpur, Mohammadpur Jharsa, Garauli Khurd and Garhi Harsaru was being used for the mega project.

Road, water and other arrangements will be provided by the HSIIDC. The construction is to be done by only those companies that have invested in the project. Plots in Global City will be auctioned on the mixed land format,” Khattar said.