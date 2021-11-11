Punjab and Haryana HC issues notice to Punjab over Jaiton municipal councillor’s plea seeking protection

THE PUNJAB and Haryana High Court has issued notice to the state of Punjab over a petition filed by a BJP leader, also a sitting municipal councillor from Jaiton village of Faridkot district, seeking protection and for deputing force at the office of the municipal corporation, Jaiton, for an upcoming meeting.

The petitioner, Pardeep Singla, through his counsel advocate Krishan Singh Dadwal, has submitted that he has been the state president of BJP, Small Industry Cell, Punjab, and state president, BJP Gauraksha Dal, Punjab.

He has contended in the petition that with the farmers agitation which started a year ago and due to “political vendetta”, “at the behest of some goons, the farmers started attacking BJP leaders though BJP leaders have always tried to amicably settle the issue”. He submitted that he was also attacked by anti-social elements in the garb of the farmers agitation on October 2, 2020.

It has been contended that on October 21, 2021, the qualifying meeting of the MC Jaiton was to be held at 9 am in their office, but some “anti-social elements” started protesting outside the office of MC Jaiton and were saying that that the petitioner is to be disqualified from his membership.

It has been alleged by Singla that in an illegal manner, the president, vice-president and senior vice-president of MC Jaiton have been elected, therefore the petitioner and other MCs were not supporting them and now the rivals, with a view to see that the petitioner should be removed from the office of MC, taking the shield of farmer agitation, are trying to obstruct the petitioner from attending the meeting of MC, Jaiton, regarding which the petitioner has a right.

The bench of Justice Ashok Kumar Verma, after hearing the plea, issued notice to the State, and adjourned the matter for November 17.