Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Punjab and Haryana HC issues notice to Haryana Speaker on plea of Abhay Chautala

Chautala, through counsel Sandeep Goyat, contended that the Speaker did not bring a motion regarding the suspension and has, therefore, not acted in accordance with the Rules of Procedures and Conduct of Business in the Haryana Legislative Assembly.

Abhay ChautalaINLD Ellenabad MLA Abhay Chautala. (Express Photo/File)
The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday issued a notice to Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker over a petition filed by INLD Ellenabad MLA Abhay Chautala challenging Speaker Gian Chand Gupta’s order barring him from attending the House for two days.

The matter will now come up for hearing on March 23.

Chautala also alleged that the action of the Speaker in this matter was malafide, unconstitutional, unjust, and unfair.

“As per Rule 104-A and 104-B, the Speaker cannot pass the order of suspension for more than the remainder of the day of the session and cannot pass the same without bringing the motion on the floor of the House,” the petition stated.

First published on: 24-02-2023 at 08:06 IST
