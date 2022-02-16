Punjab and Haryana HC issues notice to Haryana over appointment of V-C

The petitioner Jagveer Rawat, through counsel Ravi Sharma, contended that in terms of Section 20 of the Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Hisar Act, 2010, the V-C has to be appointed by the board.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court have issued notice to Haryana and others over the petition challenging the appointment for the post of vice-chancellor at the Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Hisar.

The petitioner Jagveer Rawat, through counsel Ravi Sharma, contended that in terms of Section 20 of the Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Hisar Act, 2010, the V-C has to be appointed by the board from among the distinguished veterinarians and as per proviso, if the members of the board are not unanimous with regard to the decision, the appointment is to be made by the chancellor on the advice of the government.