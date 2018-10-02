Punjab and Haryana HC: Inmates can’t be categorised as hardcore for having a cell phone

The jail authorities in Haryana include the inmates, who are caught with mobile phones, in the category of “hardcore prisoners” and decline them the relief in accordance with a policy. The jail authorities in Haryana include the inmates, who are caught with mobile phones, in the category of “hardcore prisoners” and decline them the relief in accordance with a policy.

The jail authorities of Haryana can’t put prisoners, who are found in possession of mobile phones inside jail premises, in ‘hardcore category’ unless the same has been used for any criminal activity, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has asserted.

In a series of judgements made available on Monday on the issue of parole of prisoners, the HC has set aside the orders passed by the prison authorities, by which they had declined the relief to the inmates who were caught with mobile phones.



However, Justice Rakesh Kumar, Jain in his judgement on a bunch of similar pleas filed by the prisoners, said a division bench of the HC has already held that “until and unless there is an allegation or even a whisper that the convict has been misusing the phone either to blackmail someone or for demanding ransom or involved himself in any other nature of crime, he cannot be put in the category of the “hardcore prisoner”.

“I am of the considered opinion that the petitioner cannot be categorized as a “hardcore prisoner” for having a cell phone in his possession inside the jail premises in view of the law laid down by this Court…,” Justice Jain said in one of the orders passed on September 28.

The authorities, in at least two cases, have been asked to reconsider their decisions in accordance with the law laid down by the High Court. However, the pleas of some other prisoners – who had also approached the High Court on the same ground – have been turned down for different reasons.

The division bench on the same issue in December had said, “While this Court, in no uncertain terms, holds that the jail inmates cannot be allowed to keep mobile phones or such other gadgets etc. which are oftenly used to commit professional crimes like demand of ransom, kidnapping etc.etc. Nevertheless, it is an integral part of the jail reforms that the inmates should be provided with telephone facilities to connect themselves with their family, near and dear.”

