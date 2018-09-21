Punjab and Haryana HC: Homeless is a pensioner, has enough funds to stay at senior’s home

The Administration found that Harbhajan has Rs 29 lakh as fixed deposit in one account and also draws a monthly pension of Rs 17,000. The Administration found that Harbhajan has Rs 29 lakh as fixed deposit in one account and also draws a monthly pension of Rs 17,000.

A 79-year-old man, who had moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court in December 2017, saying that due to the severe winter condition “he may not be able to survive as there is no roof over his head” and was ordered to be provided free accommodation at the Sector 43 Old Age Home at state expense has now been found to have Rs 29 lakh fixed deposit and also a monthly income of Rs 17,000.

The information has been submitted in the High Court by UT’s Senior Standing Counsel Suvir Sehgal. The High Court has now ordered the septuagenarian Harbhajan Singh to pay the charges as fixed by the Administration for his further stay at the Senior Citizen Home and also made him give an undertaking that he would further deposit the arrears and also comply with all the rules and regulations of the Old Age Home.

During the hearing of his case which was still pending in the High Court, Sehgal on September 14 informed the HC that the Administration had found that Harbhajan has Rs 29 lakh as fixed deposit in one account and also draws a monthly pension of Rs 17,000. The court was also told that while one bank has agreed to share the information, there is also another bank account in Harbhajan’s name where the deposited amount is said to be around Rs 3-4 lakh.

Justice Jitendra Chauhan has now concluded the proceedings in the case and ordered Harbhajan to make the pending payments within one month. The case had reached the High Court in December just ahead of winter and since then, Harbhajan was living at the Old Age Home.

Harbhajan originally is a resident of Hoshiarpur and retired as foreman from the Punjab electricity department. While his wife has left him and lives in Delhi, his son lives in Canada. In 2016, he had been thrown out of the Sector 15 Senior Citizen Home due to his alleged aggressive behaviour.

Last year, his application for admission in the Sector 15 Senior Citizen Home had been rejected with a comment that, “from his behaviour, it also seems that he needs psychiatric interventions”, He had reached the High Court after the rejection of his application through a legal-aid counsel.

Interestingly, it was on the basis of his case that the HC had asked the Chandigarh Administration to explore the possibility of setting up more old age homes in the city. However, the UT Administration has informed the High Court that the proposal to establish a new senior citizen home in the city had to be kept on hold due to the reason that accommodation in the existing old age homes had not been utilised fully.

