Punjab and Haryana HC grants interim bail to Majithia

Akali Dal got a shot in arm in poll bound Punjab as Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia was granted interim bail by Punjab and Haryana High Court in drugs case registered against him under sections of NDPS Act on December 20.

In the interim bail plea, as per Majithia’s lawyer Damanbir Singh Sobti, it was pointed out that Senior IPS officer and former Punjab DGP Siddharth Chattopadhyaya, exercising “special powers” conferred to him in his capacity as Punjab Police chief on December 27 promoted Assistant Inspector General Balraj Singh’s son Princepreet Singh from Sub Inspector to the local rank of inspector, as reported by The Indian Express on Sunday.

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi reacted to Punjab and Haryana Court directions by saying that “[Majithia got] the bail, but the case has not ended. He will have to appear before [the SIT] on Wednesday.”

Channi said this while responding to media in Moga where he had gone to induct actor Sonu Sood’s sister Malvika Sood Sachar in party fold.

SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema had questioned the promotion of Princepreet on Saturday and told The Indian Express that “This is very serious. Right from appointment of DGP Chattopadhyaya who was brought in to register a false case against Bikram Singh Majithia this is all malafide. Another thing has been added.”

A Mohali court had turned down Majithia’s plea for anticipatory bail in the case following which he moved High Court.