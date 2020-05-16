Punjab and Haryana HC further extends restricted functioning, to only hear urgent cases till May 31

The court had earlier issued a clarification that it has not restricted the hearing of cases to any particular category, but all cases are being taken up, keeping in view the urgency involved. (File/Representational) The court had earlier issued a clarification that it has not restricted the hearing of cases to any particular category, but all cases are being taken up, keeping in view the urgency involved. (File/Representational)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Saturday further extended its restricted functioning as it ordered adjournment of cases listed till May 31 to different dates in July. The court has since March been hearing only those cases seeking and requiring urgent intervention.

The administrative committee of the High Court ordered that all the cases already listed from May 18 to May 31 be adjourned for dates between July 15 and July 28. The decision was taken keeping in view the prevailing situation due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus and after considering the situation in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh “where the condition of lockdown and the containment zone” continues, the HC Registrar General said in an order.

The court had earlier issued a clarification that it has not restricted the hearing of cases to any particular category, but all cases are being taken up, keeping in view the urgency involved. The cases, however, are listed only after a request or the mentioning is made through the HC website.

With most of the judges working from home and conducting hearings through video conferencing, the HC has also initiated the process for purchase of WiFi routers, which are to be installed at the residences of the judges. The HC has not yet announced any decision regarding its functioning during the month of June, when the courts usually close for summer vacation.

