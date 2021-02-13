Punjab and Haryana HC full bench to hear plea alleging conspiracy to defame Dera Sacha Sauda

The plea accuses officials of Haryana government and the CBI of intentionally hurting religious sentiments and entering into a criminal conspiracy to assassinate Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim. (File Photo)

In a PIL before the Punjab and Haryana High Court, four Dera Sacha Sauda followers have sought judicial intervention in cases related to Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim alleging a conspiracy to “ruin the sect”. The plea accuses officials of Haryana government and the CBI of intentionally hurting religious sentiments and entering into a criminal conspiracy to assassinate Dera chief.

The matter will now be heard by the full bench of High Court and has been adjourned for hearing on April 26.

The petitioner, Balvinder Devi, and others, who are disciples of Dera Sacha Sauda, have submitted in their petition, “The cases related to St. MSG (Dera chief) have been managed under deep rooted conspiracy between respondents nos. 1 (State of Haryana) and 2 (CBI) and the defense lawyers and also by the Dera management by misusing the powers, misleading the Honourable court, hiding necessary information from the court, hurting religious sentiments, planning and executing riots, presenting false, interested and irrelevant witnesses and lodging false cases in order to ruin the sect and defame the millions of disciples and taking wrongful gain from it.”

It adds: “Because of the illegal deeds of the said officials, St. MSG is the prime victim and is compel to spend his life behind the bars but despite him, millions of followers of St. MSG from around the world are regularly subjected to various taunts and filthy remarks passed by general public and media, and the women and children are the most effected sufferers among them.”

The petitioners have further submitted that thousands of disciples have carefully examined and understood the underlying conspiracy committed by state of Haryana and CBI and had given their free will and consent in favour of filing the present petition through various meetings and a ‘missed call’ campaign on a phone number upon which the petitioners have received mass support and the count of missed calls have reached to approximately 6,500 till date from around the world and is still increasing.

The petitioners have argued that the Dera chief is a godly figure and convicting him as part of a conspiracy is like hurting religious sentiments.

“But some greedy, dishonest and despicable people hurt the religious sentiments of lakhs of people around the world including the petitioners by lodging false cases and brought forward witnesses implicate a person who is a Godly figure to the petitioners,” the petition has argued.

The Dera followers have thus sought action against erring officials of respondents, which is state of Haryana and CBI, for intentionally defaming millions of Dera disciples, for criminal conspiracy of assassination of Dera chief, criminal conspiracy of Sirsa and Panchkula violence which led to murder of more than 40 innocent citizens of India.

It has also been sought that the Bar Council of India shall start disciplinary action and criminal proceedings against the lawyers involved in the cases related to Dera Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, by identifying their roles.