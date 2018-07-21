Punjab and Haryana HC extends time period for availing one-time settlement scheme of HUDA

Haryana Urban Development Authority. Haryana Urban Development Authority.

PROVIDING RELIEF to the Panchkula plot owners who have been issued notices by the Haryana Urban Development Authority for recovery of the enhanced dues, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has extended the time period for availing the ‘one-time settlement scheme’ and asked the HUDA to form an official committee for addressing the objections against the demand notices.

The House Owners Welfare Association of Sector 25-A, Panchkula, had approached the High Court against the demand notices and the calculation of dues by the HUDA, and expressed their grievance against the manner in which the additional prices had been calculated for their plots.

While as the HUDA had launched a one-time settlement scheme in May for concession and discounts on the demanded rates, the residents told the High Court that the policy also imposes a condition that the beneficiaries would not be entitled to litigate the matter in court and will have to withdraw their pending cases. The scheme was only for two months.

A division bench of Justices Surya Kant and Sudip Ahluwalia in the order released earlier this week has asked HUDA to entertain the requests for benefit under the scheme and also look into the objections against the demand notices. The whole process has been asked to be completed within a period of four months.

“There shall be a joint committee comprising Chief Administrator, HUDA; Estate Officer, HUDA, Panchkula, and the Chief Controller of Finance, Haryana Urban Development Authority, Panchkula, who shall consider the representation-cum-objections submitted by the petitioner-Association against the revised demand notices dated 24.05.2018 read with Calculation Sheet dated 11.05.2018 and decide the same by way of reasoned order after hearing representative of the petitioner-Association,” the order reads.

The High Court in a similar case earlier had held that the condition, which restricts plot owners from initiating any litigation after taking benefit of the scheme “cannot sustain as their legal rights cannot be curtailed by way of such executive fiat”.

