Punjab and Haryana HC issues contempt notice to ex-DSP for circulating malicious, derogatory videos on social media

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued a contempt notice to a dismissed Punjab Police officer for allegedly circulating malicious, libellous, and derogatory videos pertaining to judicial proceedings on social media.

A division bench of Justice GS Sandhawalia and Justice Harpreet Kaur Jeewan said in the order, “We issue a notice of Criminal Contempt of Court under Section 15 of the 1971 Act to Balwinder Singh Sekhon who is present in Court and was watching proceedings, who accepts the same.”

A copy of the order, along with the transcript of the video proceedings, has been sent to Sekhon to answer the charge. The contempt notice was issued to Sekhon on Wednesday during the resumed hearing of the drugs case.

It is now scheduled for hearing on March 28, when the drug matter related to Punjab is also listed for hearing.

During the hearing of the drugs case from Punjab on Wednesday, the High Court said it has come to its notice that Sekhon, a dismissed police official who had filed a writ petition in 2021 challenging the order of his dismissal from service dated May 28, 2021, has been circulating videos pertaining to the judicial proceedings which are being conducted by other judges.

“We have got downloaded one such video on a CD, the duration of which is of 17.35 minutes. The transcript of the said video prepared by the Court officials has also been appended for easy reference. The said video was circulated on January 26, 2023, prior to the Court proceedings on January 27, 2023, while referring to more than 10 judges of this Court against whom scandalous allegations have been made and one judge of the Hon’ble Supreme Court. Suggestions had been given to this bench as to how to proceed in this matter which we feel amounts to a charge of Criminal Contempt of Court as defined under Section 2(c) of the Contempt of Court Act, 1971 (for short, the ‘1971 Act’)”, said the division bench.

The bench said, “Such publication of social media on the platform of YouTube amounts to a physical representation which is scandalous and intends to scandalise and intends to lower the authority of this Court. Apart from that it also prejudices and causes interference and intends to interfere with the due course of judicial proceedings.”

It added in the order, “It has also been brought to our notice that even thereafter when this matter was to come up for today (Wednesday), he has circulated another video two days earlier and held a press conference regarding the judicial proceedings which are to be conducted and has opined on a matter which is subjudice. It is, thus, apparent that this is not an isolated incident which has taken place. He was also dismissed on a similar charge of making unpleasant remarks against the Government through social media, though being a member of a disciplined force.”