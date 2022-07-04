Punjab and Haryana High Court dismisses plea alleging replacement of Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim with ‘dummy’

The Punjab and Haryana High Court dismissed Monday a petition seeking directions to the Haryana government to “verify the authenticity” of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is out on a parole, as the petitioners alleged that the state government, in collusion with some people, had replaced him with a “dummy person”.

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court last October sentenced Ram Rahim and four others to life imprisonment in the 2002 murder of former Dera manager Ranjit Singh. He was released on one-month parole from the Sunaria jail of Rohtak in Haryana last month.

The petitioners, including a person named Ashok Kumar, claimed themselves to be staunch followers of Dera Sacha Sauda and alleged in the petition that after Ram Rahim’s arrest, they noticed various changes in his figure and personality: the height increased by one inch, the length of the fingers of hands, as well as the size of feet, increased; the size of eyes reduced and its shape changed, the width of shoulders reduced, teeth arrangement changed, voice and body language altered, among others.

The petitioners claimed they came to know that some changes were made to Ram Rahim’s Aadhaar card after the grant of present parole and the motive behind this was to usurp the Dera chief’s trust through forged documentation as he is the only owner of the trust that has huge immovable property. The matter should be inquired thoroughly by an independent agency like the CBI, the petitioners sought.

The petitioners said they moved a representation on the matter to the Haryana chief minister on June 22 but no action had been taken.