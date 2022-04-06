Punjab and Haryana HC dismisses plea of women in ‘live-in relationship’ seeking protection from family

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has dismissed the plea of two women in a “live-in relationship” seeking protection of “life and liberty” from their family members.

The bench of Justice Manoj Bajaj hearing the matter held: “The averments contained in the petition lack the material particulars and do not reveal the manner and mode of alleged threat extended to the petitioners.”

The petitioners, aged 27 and 21, through counsel Digvijay Nagpal contended that they had fallen in love with each other and decided to live together in a “live-in relationship”.

The counsel stated that when the relationship of the petitioners came to the knowledge of their family members, they turned against the alliance as they wanted to perform the marriage of both the petitioners with men of their choice. As a result of it, the 27-year-old woman ran away from her home and is now residing with the other woman, stated the counsel.

The counsel further submitted before the court that the private respondents extended threats to the petitioners that they would implicate them in a false criminal case. A representation dated October 28, 2021, was given to the police but to date, no action had been taken on it and therefore necessary directions should be issued to provide protection to the petitioners, the counsel argued.

Justice Bajaj, after hearing the matter, said, “The petitioners have expressed an apprehension that the private respondents may falsely implicate them in some criminal case and in the considered opinion of this court, this apprehension is misplaced, as admittedly, no complaint has been made so far against them by the private respondents. Even if it is assumed that a complaint is given to the police by any of the private respondents against the petitioners, then it cannot be construed as threat to their life and liberty, as private respondents are also free to avail their remedy in law in case they feel that some offence has been committed.”