Sukhna Catchment Area Case: HC directs authorities to carry out maintenance, repair work in Kansal area

On the plea moved by Kansal residents seeking repair, maintenance and improvement of basic amenities, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed that the authorities to carry out the necessary and basic repair, maintenance and improvement – development works related to roads, sewerage, drainage, water supply and electricity in the area.

The division Bench of Justices Jaswant Singh and Harinder Singh Sidhu, allowing the plea of Kansal residents, said, “The residents in this regard can also approach Deputy Commissioner concerned with their grievance regarding these basic works, who shall get the necessary steps taken through the concerned local authorities and initiate necessary appropriate action within a week of such grievance(s).” The Bench said the report of such repair and maintenance works undertaken must be filed before the court on or before the next date of hearing.

The application had been moved by Kansal residents before the HC, while the court had been hearing the review application challenging the HC order passed on March 2, 2020, pertaining to the matter of Sukhna Lake Catchment Area.

The applicants, Kansal residents, through counsels senior advocate Gurminder Singh, assisted by advocate Gurnoor Sandhu, sought that maintenance work be carried out by Punjab government during pendency of the present review plea, to save the residents of the area from the inconvenience which is being caused on account of dilapidated conditions due to complete halt of maintenance activities for 10 years.

The Bench, after hearing the plea of Kansal residents and the reply of National Institute of Hydrology, held that while the determination of the issue regarding the correct demarcation of the catchment area of Sukhna Lake is pending, in the meantime, considering the short reply by National Institute of Hydrology, Roorkee, the affidavit of Executive Officer, Naya Gaon, thes Court cannot shut its eyes to the health, hygiene and safety of the residents of the Kansal area falling within the Master Plan and jurisdiction of Municipal Council, Naya Gaon.

“The indulgence sought by the applicants is regarding the very basic amenities which are necessary for a safe and healthy living for the residents of such constructions, raised within the Master Plan area that too after taking necessary approvals and sanctions from the local authorities regarding their constructions”, said the Bench.