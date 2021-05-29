Punjab and Haryana HC designates 19 as senior advocates

The last list was cleared seven years back, when about 13 advocates were designated as seniors. (File Photo)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court designated 19 Advocates, including two females, as Senior Advocates.

The official notification of the High Court, mentioned that in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 16(2) of the Advocates Act 1961, the High Court of Punjab and Haryana at Chandigarh designated the Advocates as Senior Advocates.

On Tuesday, a committee set up by the Punjab and Haryana High Court had cleared the names of 27 advocates, including three women, for designating them as seniors. However, from the 27 Advocates, only names of 19 have been cleared by the full bench.

In all, 113 advocates had applied and were scanned by the “permanent committee for designation as senior advocates”.

The last list was cleared seven years back, when about 13 advocates were designated as seniors.