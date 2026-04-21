HC pulls up Chandigarh for liquor licence in unsafe Sec-17 building, seeks Chief Secy’s reply

Bench flags ‘prima facie hand in glove’ conduct; asks why demolition order since 2014 not enforced

Written by: Manraj Grewal Sharma
3 min readChandigarhUpdated: Apr 21, 2026 10:18 PM IST
punjab and haryana hcAccording to the petition, the licence was issued pursuant to a tender process in which the company emerged successful.
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The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday questioned the Chandigarh Administration for granting a fresh liquor licence in a building declared unsafe and under a demolition order since 2014, directing the UT Chief Secretary to file a personal affidavit explaining the lapse.

A division bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sanjiv Berry, hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by city resident Rajbir Singh Rai, said it was “not only surprising but also shocking” that a liquor vend and tavern were permitted to operate from SCO 125-127, Sector 17-B, despite a subsisting demolition order.

The premises had been ordered to be demolished on July 1, 2014, by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Central), UT Chandigarh, after being declared unfit and unsafe for human habitation by multiple authorities.

The controversy arose after the administration granted Licence No. 310032 (L-2) to M/s CBD Biomedica (India) Pvt Ltd under the Excise Policy 2026-27, allowing retail sale of liquor on the ground floor and a tavern in the basement of the same building.

According to the petition, the licence was issued pursuant to a tender process in which the company emerged successful. The petitioner contended the allotment was ex facie illegal and in violation of the demolition order and safety norms.

The court noted that despite a show-cause notice issued by the administration on August 7, 2025, regarding unauthorised use of the premises, no further action had been taken. Instead, the same premises were allowed to be used for commercial activity.

“The owner obviously for earning money has very conveniently occupied the premises and leased out the building to the liquor licensee,” the bench observed, adding that “the UT Administration prima facie seems to be hand in glove with the owner and the licensee”.

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The petition also pointed to an apparent conflict, noting that the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Central), who is part of the committee approving liquor licences, had himself issued the 2014 demolition order but failed to bring it to the committee’s notice.

Directing the Chief Secretary to respond, the bench sought an explanation on why the 2025 show-cause notice had not been taken to its logical conclusion and how a building declared unsafe was allowed to house a liquor vend.

The matter has been posted for April 30.

The petitioner, represented by senior advocate Anand Chhibbar along with a team of counsel, has sought an interim stay on the operation of the liquor vend and cancellation of the licence, arguing that permitting commercial activity in a condemned structure violates public safety and the State’s obligation under Article 21.

Manraj Grewal Sharma
Manraj Grewal Sharma

Manraj Grewal Sharma is a senior journalist and the Resident Editor of The Indian Express in Chandigarh, where she leads the newspaper’s coverage of north India’s most politically and institutionally significant regions. From Punjab and Haryana to Himachal Pradesh and the Union Territory of Chandigarh, she oversees reporting at the intersection of governance, law, politics and society. She also reports on the diaspora, especially in Canada and the US. With a career spanning journalism across several countries, academia and international development, Manraj brings a rare depth of perspective to regional reporting. She is widely regarded as a leading chronicler of Punjab’s contemporary history and socio-political evolution, particularly its long shadow of militancy, federal tensions and identity politics. Her book, Dreams after Darkness, remains a definitive account of the militancy years and their enduring aftermath. Professional Background & Expertise A gold medalist in mass communication and a post-graduate in English literature, Manraj has a multifaceted career spanning journalism, academia, and international development. She was also awarded a fellowship by National Foundation of India and did several in-depth pieces on Manipur. Internationally, she has reported from Israel, US, UK, Myanmar, and Mauritius Her key focus areas include: Regional Politics, History, Agriculture, Diaspora, and Security. Of late, she has started focusing on Legal & Judicial Affairs: Much of her recent work involves reporting on high-stakes cases in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, ranging from environmental policy to civil rights. International Consulting: She previously served as a consulting editor for the Asia Pacific Adaptation Network and a publishing consultant for the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Manila. Academia: For five years, she was the managing editor of Gender, Technology and Development, a peer-reviewed international journal at the Asian Institute of Technology, Bangkok. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reportage focuses heavily on judicial interventions and regional governance: 1. Environment & Governance "‘NGT can’t test legality of policy’: HC hears challenge to Punjab’s ‘Green Habitat’ plan" (Dec 22, 2025): Covering a critical legal battle over whether the National Green Tribunal has the authority to strike down a state policy regularizing farmhouses on delisted forest land. "High court pulls up Punjab poll panel over audio clip probe" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on judicial concerns regarding the transparency and fairness of local body elections. 2. Legal Rights & Social Welfare "HC issues notice to Punjab, Haryana over delay in building old age homes" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on a contempt petition against top officials for failing to establish government-run homes for the elderly as promised in 2019. "Victims can appeal acquittals in sessions court without seeking special leave" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant procedural shift in criminal law following a Supreme Court ruling. "HC upholds benefits for Punjab FCI officer acquitted in 20-year-old bribery case" (Dec 19, 2025): A report on the concept of "honourable acquittal" and its impact on employee benefits. 3. Human Rights & Identity "As Punjab denies parole to MP Amritpal Singh, HC asks it to submit ‘foundational material’" (Dec 1, 2025): Covering the legal proceedings regarding the radical preacher and sitting MP's request to attend Parliament. "Protecting life paramount: HC backs Muslim woman in live-in after verbal divorce" (Nov 6, 2025): Analyzing judicial protections for personal liberty in the context of traditional practices. Signature Beats Manraj is recognized for her ability to decode complex judicial rulings and relate them to the everyday lives of citizens. Whether it is a 30-year-old land battle in Fazilka or the political implications of Kangana Ranaut’s candidacy in Mandi, her writing provides deep historical and regional context. Contact @grewal_sharma on X manrajgrewalsharma on Instagram ... Read More

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