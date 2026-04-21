HC pulls up Chandigarh for liquor licence in unsafe Sec-17 building, seeks Chief Secy’s reply

According to the petition, the licence was issued pursuant to a tender process in which the company emerged successful.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday questioned the Chandigarh Administration for granting a fresh liquor licence in a building declared unsafe and under a demolition order since 2014, directing the UT Chief Secretary to file a personal affidavit explaining the lapse.

A division bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sanjiv Berry, hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by city resident Rajbir Singh Rai, said it was “not only surprising but also shocking” that a liquor vend and tavern were permitted to operate from SCO 125-127, Sector 17-B, despite a subsisting demolition order.

The premises had been ordered to be demolished on July 1, 2014, by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Central), UT Chandigarh, after being declared unfit and unsafe for human habitation by multiple authorities.