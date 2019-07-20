Punjab and Haryana HC bar body to charge Rs 30 for four-wheeler parking

The Punjab and Haryana Bar Association started charging Rs 30 for four-wheelers parking in the kutcha parking area at Punjab and Haryana High Court from Friday onwards. The parking fee for the vehicles was decided by the executive body of the Punjab and Haryana Bar Association.

While the association decided to levy the parking fee, it exempted the practicing advocates registered with Punjab and Haryana Bar Association from it. The association also barred the entry of buses at the kutcha parking.

Punjab and Haryana Bar Council President, Advocate DPS Randhawan, said, “We were allowed by the UT Administration executive to use the space for the parking of vehicles. The parking fee, which is being charged from the vehicles, will be used for the betterment of the High Court premises. There is acute shortage of parking space. Nobody is serious about this problem. There is hardly any senior officer of the UT Administration, who was not approached by us with the request of providing us space for parking of vehicles. However, we are yet to receive any permanent solution from the authorities. In May this year, we met the UT Administrator, VP Singh Badnore, and conveyed our demands to him. If any representation is made to us regarding the parking fees, we will consider the parking rates. We are also going to allot the parking contract to a private contractor.”

Visitors at Punjab and Haryana High Court said, the parking fee was too high and more than the fees charged by the Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh. Sector 36 resident Sangeet Kumar said, “The MC parking fee in Chandigarh is Rs 5 for two-wheeler and Rs 10 for four-wheeler. Even in PGI, the parking rates are minimum. How is it that here, one will be charged Rs 30.”

On last Sunday, a Punjab police ASI, driving a bus, and the parking attendants deputed by the bar association had got into a tiff over the issue of a parking fee of Rs 100 for buses. The matter had escalated and reached the Sector 3 police station, where a compromise was struck between the two parties. Since then, the drivers of the police buses have started parking their vehicles on the green belt on Uttar Marg.