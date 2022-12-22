Punjab and Haryana HC asks Animal Welfare Board to file affidavit on funds received to carry out statutory obligations

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Tuesday asked the secretary of the Animal Welfare Board to file an affidavit on the details of the funds received by the board to perform the statutory obligations, functions and duties.

Further directing the matter to be listed for hearing on February 15, 2023, the High Court also made it clear that in case the necessary affidavit is not filed on or before the adjourned date, the secretary of the board shall remain present in the court to explain the reasons for gross failure on the part of the Animal Welfare Board to ensure implementation of the statutory dictate for a period of more than two decades.

The bench of Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj passed the order while hearing a petition filed by MowgliAid Animal Welfare Society.

The petitioner moved the High Court alleging failure of the state authorities to allocate or provide adequate land and other facilities to Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) for the purpose of constructing infirmaries and animal shelters in the districts of Punjab and Haryana.

Previously, the High Court had appointed 22 local commissions, 10 for Haryana and 12 for Punjab, who were asked to visit the states on November 25 and submit three sets of reports on or before December 5 on the status of land utilised and allotted for SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) and infirmaries in the two states.

When the proceedings in the case were initiated, the High Court was told that the reports had already been filed by the respective local commissions. The High Court thus asked the counsel for the petitioner to look into the reports prepared by the commissions and to furnish a detailed chart pointing out the deficiencies and non-compliances by the respective state governments in relation to performance of the statutory obligations.

Meanwhile, it was pointed out before the High Court that the Animal Welfare Board, which is the main body for the purpose of overseen creation, monitoring and supervising the affairs of the SPCAs, has been represented but no response on behalf of the said Animal Welfare Board has been filed.

Advertisement

Justice Bhardwaj thus directed, “Let an affidavit of the secretary, Animal Welfare Board giving details of the funds received by the Animal Welfare Board towards performance of statutory obligations, functions and duties along with the statement of account reflecting expenditure of the funds so received as also the programmes initiated by the Animal Welfare Board of India for fulfillment of the objectives of the Act and the rules framed thereunder and in monitoring the creation of infrastructure in their respective state be also filed on or before the next date of hearing with copy in advance to the counsel for the petitioner.”