Punjab and Haryana HC enhances compensation to retired Armyman in 25-year-old accident case

The Punjab and Haryana High Court last week enhanced the compensation awarded to a retired Armyman who had suffered injuries in an accident 25 years ago from Rs 1.05 lakh to Rs 4.48 lakh, saying a person should not only be compensated for injuries suffered due to an accident, but also for “the loss suffered, on account of the injury, and his inability to lead the life he/she led prior to the life-altering event”.

A bench of Justice Archana Puri was hearing a plea filed by Ranjeet Singh, who had challenged the compensation awarded by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in 2001, where compensation was granted on the ground of injuries sustained by him in a motor vehicular accident on February 22, 1997.

Also Read | Punjab and Haryana HC moved against Centre’s decision to privatise Chandigarh Electricity Department

As per Singh’s counsel, advocate Deepinder Singh Walia, the MACT had awarded compensation of Rs 1.05 lakh. Dissatisfied, Singh filed an appeal, seeking enhancement of the compensation.

According to Singh, he had suffered a 60 per cent disability as his left hand was injured. On account of his injuries, Singh told the court, he was unable to perform his everyday activities. Considering the restricted movement of his left hand, the compensation granted was on the lower side, and in fact, no compensation had been granted on account of attendant charges, Singh said. It was also submitted that at the time of the accident, Singh was 49 years old and was a retired Armyman. However, considering his age, he was set to join a multinational company as a security officer.

Also Read | Punjab and Haryana High Court grants bail to accused in 2019 Tarn Taran blast

The insurance company, however, refuted Singh’s claim. The compensation, on the count of disability, has already been worked upon on the higher side, the company said.

“The Motor Vehicles Act is in the nature of (a) social welfare legislation and its provisions make it clear that compensation should be justly determined. A person is not only to be compensated for the injuries suffered due to the accident but also for the loss suffered, on account of the injury and his inability to lead the life, he/she led prior to the life altering event. It should always be kept in mind that the measure of compensation must reflect a genuine attempt of the law to restore the dignity of the being,” Justice Archana Puri said on December 7.

“Our yardsticks of compensation should not be so abysmal as to lead one to question whether our law values human life. If it does, as it must, it must provide a realistic recompense for the pain of loss and the trauma of suffering. Awards of compensation are not law’s doles. In a discourse of rights, they constitute entitlements under law. Thus, the courts should, as such, strive to provide a realistic recompense, having regard to the realities of life, both in terms of assessment of the extent of disability and its impact, including the income-generating capacity of the claimant and not only that, even the impact of the accident on his/her life, on account of the disability, so suffered,” added Justice Puri.

Advertisement

“The courts should be mindful of the fact that though the physical disability may be on the lesser count, the functional disability, on account of injury sustained, can always be on higher side,” Justice Puri said.

The high court said that it is impossible to equate human suffering and personal deprivation with money. However, this is what the Act enjoins upon the courts to do.

Citing an apex court judgment in ‘Sarla Verma vs Delhi Transport Corporation and another’ case in 2009, the high court held that while the money awarded by courts can hardly redress the actual sufferings of the injured victim, the courts can make a genuine attempt to help restore the self-dignity of such claimants by awarding “just compensation”.

Advertisement

Thus, taking into consideration the whole body, the functional disability, and by multiplying the income with 40 per cent of the disability, as per standard process, the high court enhanced Singh’s compensation to Rs 4,84,440. Deducting the compensation awarded by the MACT, the amount comes to Rs 3,79,440, the court held. The remaining terms of the impugned award shall remain the same, the high court said.