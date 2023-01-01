HC imposes 10L cost on Punjab for not releasing 1 crore grant to Sangrur DBA

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has imposed a cost of Rs 10 lakh on the Punjab government for unnecessary harassment to Sangrur District Bar Association (DBA) and for failing to release a grant of Rs 1 crore for construction of lawyers’ chambers and Rs 5 lakh for Bar library at District Court Complex, Sangrur.

A bench of Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj had passed the order while allowing the petition filed by DBA, Sangrur, against the State of Punjab. Sangrur DBA was the petitioner in the case.

The petitioner through its counsel B P S Virk contended that the proposal for construction of additional chambers and Bar library was sent to the high court and was approved by the building committee of the high court in its meeting held on November 26, 2012. The structural design and construction was thereafter undertaken as per the approval granted by the competent authority in terms of the notification issued by the Punjab government.

A request was thereafter submitted by the petitioner to the Sangrur deputy commissioner for providing the matching grant of Rs 1 crore for the construction of chambers and Rs 5 lakh for the Bar library as per the notification issued by the Punjab government. However, despite the efforts made by the petitioner at all levels with the officials, the matching grant was not released. The petitioner thus approached HC.

The counsel for the petitioner also pointed out that the Sangrur DBA had to construct 204 chambers by way of a four-storey building for its members with an estimated project cost of Rs 381.60 lakh. At the time when the petition was filed, the construction of chambers and library had already started, but due to non-release of the matching grant the construction work was stopped in between and that a period of nearly nine years has elapsed since the submission of the claim for release of the matching grant on January 29, 2013.

The state counsel in reply submitted that the Sangrur DBA’s claim has been rightly rejected. He added that a sum of Rs 1.20 crore had already been released to the petitioner and an utilisation certificate had been submitted by them for construction of lawyers’ chambers and that any fresh demand could not have been made or granted under clause ‘e’ since it was only a one-time measure. The state counsel further made a reference to the policy of 2002 notified by the state government to contend that under the said policy, only the land was to be allotted by the government and that the construction of the lawyers’ chambers was to be done by the DBA at its own costs, and thus no matching grant was admissible to the DBA under the policy of 2009.

After perusing the notification dated August 6, 2009, issued by the revenue branch of the Punjab government, whereby the policy had been framed for giving financial aid to the District Bar Associations for the construction of chambers of lawyers, Bar rooms, Bar libraries, etc., at the state level, the bench of Justice Bhardwaj said, “The second policy is not in supersession of the policy of 2002 and is rather a supplementary policy.

The scope of both the policies has to be understood in each context. The notification of 2002 provided for state assistance in the form of land. Construction of chambers thereunder was to be carried out by the respective Bar Associations. Thus, the notification has to be seen in the context of the proposal then submitted to the respondents.

It is not in dispute that construction of chambers as per the then proposal has not been undertaken. Rather the respondents have themselves acknowledged that construction had been undertaken by the respondents and even utilization certificates were furnished by the District Bar Association. Hence, both the policies were in force and in existence…The policy of 2009-2010 was made applicable w.e.f. 2009-2010 and prescribed the procedure for seeking grant in favour of a District Bar Association. It is also not in dispute that construction of the second phase of the chambers was initiated by the District Bar Association, Sangrur, after the coming into force of the aforesaid policy… The state cannot take advantage of its own lapse and to say that it has now perfected a right and is justified in denying a claim despite the delay attributable solely to the state itself.”

The stand adopted by the respondent-state is not only wholly contrary to the policy but is also based upon the deliberate misreading of the policy document as well.”

Justice Bhardwaj thus directed the Punjab government to release the matching grant of Rs 1 crore within a period of two months. “Additionally, instead of awarding interest to petitioner-District Bar Association for the delayed release of grant, a cost of Rs 10,00,000 is imposed on the respondent-state to be deposited with the High Court Legal Services Committee, Chandigarh, for unnecessary harassment and undue delay of more than nine years to the District Bar Association, Sangrur, and forcing it to come to this court for seeking its rightful dues.”