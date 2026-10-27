7-8 rounds fired: AAP sarpanch’s son gunned down outside gurdwara in Amritsar

Teerth Singh, son of sarpanch Paramjit Kaur, and his friend were leaving a gurdwara in Chite Kalan village when the accused opened fire on them.

Written by: Kamaldeep Singh Brar
3 min readAmritsarUpdated: Oct 27, 2026 11:00 AM IST
Punjab AAP sarpanch son murderTeerth Singh, the son of sarpanch Paramjit Kaur, sustained critical bullet injuries and was declared brought dead at the hospital. (Photo: Special arrangement)
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The son of an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) village sarpanch was shot dead after unidentified assailants opened fire outside a gurdwara in Chite Kalan village in Punjab’s Amritsar district on Monday night, the police said. Preliminary investigations suggest that an old rivalry may have been the motive behind the killing.

The victim, Teerth Singh, son of sarpanch Paramjit Kaur, had visited the gurdwara along with his friend Ranjeet Singh. As the two were leaving, the accused, allegedly lying in wait outside, opened fire and discharged around seven to eight rounds, the police said.

While Teerth sustained critical bullet injuries and was declared brought dead at the hospital, Ranjeet was also injured and is currently undergoing treatment. He is reportedly out of danger.

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The incident has come at a time when Opposition parties have targeted the ruling AAP government over a spate of gun violence incidents in the state in the past few weeks.

Also Read | Cousins killed in Moga shootout, adding to Punjab’s spate of fatal shootings

Accused on the run

The police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against four accused based on a complaint filed by the victim’s brother, Karaj Singh, a block committee member. The accused have been identified as Gurditt Singh, Gurjant Singh, Harkirat Singh alias Hockey, and Gora.

The police said all four accused are absconding, and raids are being conducted to apprehend them. Heavy security has been deployed in the area.

Also Read | Son of Ludhiana’s iconic ‘Pandit Ji Kulche Chole’ owner shot dead at party

‘Dark reality of Punjab’s collapsed law and order’

BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu took to Facebook to lash out at the state government, saying, “Darkness under the lamp! A government whose own sarpanches’ homes are not safe, what security will it provide to Punjab?”

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He further added, “Not a single day passes without Punjab trembling under the echoes of gunshots. The broad-daylight murder of AAP’s current sarpanch’s family member, Teerth Singh, after paying obeisance at the guru’s house is not just an incident, but the dark reality of Punjab’s collapsed law and order.”

Slamming the administration, Bittu said, “It is said that the house is set on fire by its own lamp; today, those who hold the reins of Punjab have brought the entire state to a heap of gunpowder through their incompetence. When representatives of the ruling party themselves are not safe, God only helps the life and property of common citizens.”

Attacking the Punjab chief minister, he further added, “Bhagwant Mann, stop gathering applause from the Delhi Darbar, either take charge of your chair or resign. Punjab is not ready to carry corpses every single day.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Kamaldeep Singh Brar
Kamaldeep Singh Brar

Kamaldeep Singh Brar is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, primarily covering Amritsar and the Majha region of Punjab. He is one of the publication's key reporters for stories involving the Akal Takht, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), and the sensitive socio-political issues of the border districts. Core Beats & Specializations Religious & Panthic Affairs: He has deep expertise in the internal workings of the Akal Takht and SGPC, frequently reporting on religious sentences (Tankhah), Panthic politics, and the influence of Sikh institutions. National Security & Crime: His reporting covers cross-border drug smuggling, drone activities from Pakistan, and the activities of radical groups. Regional Politics: He is the primary correspondent for the Majha belt, covering elections and political shifts in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, and Gurdaspur. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His work in late 2025 has been centered on judicial developments, local body elections, and religious controversies: 1. Religious Politics & Akal Takht "Akal Takht pronounces religious sentences against former Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh" (Dec 8, 2025): Covering the historic decision to hold the former Jathedar guilty for granting a pardon to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in 2015. "YouTube suspends SGPC’s channel for a week over video on 1984 Army action" (Nov 20, 2025): Reporting on the digital friction between global tech platforms and Sikh religious bodies. "As AAP govt grants Amritsar holy tag, a look at its fraught demand" (Nov 28, 2025): An analytical piece on the long-standing demand for declaring Amritsar a "holy city" and its political implications. 2. Crime & National Security "Mostly Khalistanis on Amritpal’s hit list: Punjab govt to High Court" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on the state government's claims regarding jailed MP Amritpal Singh orchestrating activity from prison. "Punjab man with links to Pakistan’s ISI handlers killed in encounter" (Nov 20, 2025): Detailing a police operation in Amritsar involving "newly refurbished" firearms likely sent from across the border. "15 schools in Amritsar get bomb threat emails; police launch probe" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering the panic and police response to mass threats against educational institutions. 3. Political Analysis & Elections "AAP wins 12 of 15 zones in SAD stronghold Majitha" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant shift in the 2025 rural elections where the Akali Dal lost its grip on a traditional fortress. "Tarn Taran bypoll: woman faces threats after complaining to CM Mann about drug menace" (Nov 9, 2025): A ground report on the personal risks faced by citizens speaking out against the illegal drug trade in border villages. "AAP wins Tarn Taran bypoll, but SAD finds silver lining" (Nov 14, 2025): Analyzing the 2025 assembly by-election results and the surprising performance of Independents backed by radical factions. 4. Human Interest "Two couples and a baby: Punjab drug addiction tragedy has new victims" (Nov 20, 2025): A tragic investigative piece about parents selling an infant to fund their addiction. "Kashmiri women artisans debut at Amritsar’s PITEX" (Dec 8, 2025): A feature on financial independence initiatives for rural women at the Punjab International Trade Expo. Signature Beat Kamaldeep is known for his nuanced understanding of border dynamics. His reporting often highlights the "drug crisis in the underprivileged localities" (like Muradpur in Tarn Taran, Nov 9, 2025), providing a voice to marginalized communities affected by addiction and administrative neglect. X (Twitter): @kamalsbrar ... Read More

 

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