7-8 rounds fired: AAP sarpanch’s son gunned down outside gurdwara in Amritsar

The son of an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) village sarpanch was shot dead after unidentified assailants opened fire outside a gurdwara in Chite Kalan village in Punjab’s Amritsar district on Monday night, the police said. Preliminary investigations suggest that an old rivalry may have been the motive behind the killing.

The victim, Teerth Singh, son of sarpanch Paramjit Kaur, had visited the gurdwara along with his friend Ranjeet Singh. As the two were leaving, the accused, allegedly lying in wait outside, opened fire and discharged around seven to eight rounds, the police said.

While Teerth sustained critical bullet injuries and was declared brought dead at the hospital, Ranjeet was also injured and is currently undergoing treatment. He is reportedly out of danger.