Punjab: Amritsar cops bust another illicit liquor making unit, 11 arrested

The Amritsar police on Friday made second big illicit liquor recovery within a week as it arrested 11 individuals after busting a illegal liquor making unit in Lakhuwal village.

On Friday, personnel from Chawinda Devi police post and Ajnala police station raided the Lakhuwal on the basis of a tip-off. During the raid Rajan Singh, Avtar Singh, Radha, Paramjit Kaur, Abhi, Shamsher Singh, Sonu, Sandeep Singh, David Masih, Sunny, Amar Singh — all residents of Lakhuwal — were arrested.

Police recovered 461 litre of illicit liquor, 58,200 kg of Lahan, 9 working stills, 41 drums, 6 gas cylinders, 10 tarpaulins, and opium

plants of 22 kg from them.

Earlier, Excise Department and Punjab Police had claimed to have busted an organised module of illicit liquor manufacturing in village Khialakalan of Amritsar on March 1 and recovered 1,780 litres of illicit liquor.

On March 2, the Punjab government decided to add a provision death penalty in law for the culprits by amending the Punjab Excise Act, 1914. The Cabinet gave its approval to add Section 61-A and amendment of Section 61 and Section 63 and to introduce the Bill in this regard in the ongoing Budget session of the Vidhan Sabha. However, all the accused arrested Friday will be prosecuted under the old law.

A police press note about Friday’s recovery said: “Four accused managed to escape from the spot and police are conducting raids to arrest these accused.

During the raid, it came to light that tarpaulins were used by the arrested accused to extract large quantities of illicit liquor. The arrested accused had set up working stills at their homes and was selling liquor on a large scale.

The accused were extracting illicit liquor equivalent to a mini distillery. The accused have been arrested and case FIR is registered at Police Station Ajnala under various sections of the Excise Act.”

Police said that the forward and backward links of the accused were being traced. “Strict legal action would be taken against anyone else whose involvement came to light. The accused is being interrogated very closely and several other major revelations are expected during the interrogation,” said the police.

“We have no new notification about any new amendment in Excise Act. We will prosecute these accused under old law,” said DSP Ajnala.

The latest crackdown comes more than seven months after a liquor tragedy that killed more than 100 in Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Gurdaspur in July and August of 2020.

Between August 2020 to December 2020, Tarn Taran police have registered 225 cases, arrested 208 accused, recovered 7,921 litre illicit liquor, 7 lakh kg Lahan. Meanwhile, Amritsar rural police have registered 2,286 cases, recovered 22,540 litre illicit liquor, 3 lakh kg Lahan, 106 working stills between May 2020 to March 2021.