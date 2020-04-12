Punjab: Among 10 new cases, a student staying at pvt university hostel

In Punjab out of 159 cases, 20 have been cured and 12 had died. Till date, 3,909 samples were tested out of which results of 502 are awaited. (Representational Image) In Punjab out of 159 cases, 20 have been cured and 12 had died. Till date, 3,909 samples were tested out of which results of 502 are awaited. (Representational Image)

With 10 new cases, including first student from any university hostel in Punjab, the state coronavirus tally has reached 161 cases. Of these cases, four are from Doaba, three from Mohali and one each from Patiala, Pathankot and Faridkot.

The student who tested positive belongs to Phagwara-based private university — Lovely Professional University (LPU). The 21-year-old female student was putting up at the hostel of the university where several other students were also residing. She hails from Maharashtra. According to the details provided to the health department, she had not left hostel for the past two months.

“The university officials have been asked to shift every student to a separate room so that we can do a screening tomorrow. Samples of close contacts of the students will be collected,” said Dr Jasmeet Bawa, Civil Surgeon, Kapurthala, adding that every student has been asked to remain inside their rooms only. According to her, the student has no room mate.

“We will take all details related to this student tomorrow,” she said, adding that the student has been shifted to the isolation ward of the Civil Hospital.

Earlier, university officials had issued a press release that they had started virtual classrooms online and students can attend online classes from the hostel, PGs or their homes. In the state, most of the colleges and universities had asked their students to vacate the hostels.

In Jalandhar, three family members of the deceased 59-year-old man, who had tested positive on Wednesday and died on Thursday in the early hours at the Civil Hospital, tested positive Saturday. These include his wife, son and six-year-old grandson.

Apart from this, two cases were reported from village Jawaharpur, the new hotspot of the state in Mohali district. Both were the neighbours of the village panch (member Panchyat), who had tested positive earlier. Another positive case was reported from Mohali’s Kharar, an 81-year-old man. He is the husband of a woman who had tested positive after her death.

One person each tested positive from Faridkot, Pathankot, and Patiala.

In Faridkot, the 33-year-old mam from Mistrian Wali Gali who tested positive is a friend and close contact of the second positive case from the district. The district has only three positive cases so far. In Patiala, gardener of a PCS officer with no travel history has tested positive.

In Pathankot, a 56-year-old man tested positive. He is from Anandpura Mohalla and had approached the Civil Hospital, Pathankot, of his own. He has no travel history.

Mohali district is at the top with 51 cases, followed by Nawanshahr with 19 cases, Pathankot and Jalandhar with 17 and 15 cases, respectively.

In Punjab out of 159 cases, 20 have been cured and 12 had died. Till date, 3,909 samples were tested out of which results of 502 are awaited.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.