Pray for the Punjab’s victory over COVID-19 from homes on Baisakhi: Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Sunday requested the state’s residents to perform ardas and pray for the same at 11 am on Monday, on the occasion of Baisakhi.

In a live address on the eve of Baisakhi, the CM said, everyone should pray for the state’s victory over its enemy, COVID-19, and for the protection of their children and the future generations. He also asked people to remain at home in view of the curfew imposed and to ensure social distancing.

He said, this Baisakhi is different, in view of the coronavirus spread, as a result of which, people will not be able to celebrate the festival in large congregations, with the traditional fervour. He said, it is necessary for everyone to stay at home in this difficult time and observe the occasion by praying for the total elimination of COVID-19 from the state.

“Let us pray to Wahe Guru to keep us, and our Punjab, in ‘Chardhi Kala’, to keep us safe and happy always,” said the Chief Minister, pointing out that the Akal Takht and the SGPC have also appealed to the people to not congregate or gather outside to celebrate Baisakhi this year.

Expressing hope and confidence that Punjab will be victorious over the pandemic, Captain Amarinder appealed to the people to do their duty of staying at their respective home, just as lakhs of frontline warriors were performing their to keep everyone safe and protected.

Pointing towards the global situation in context of the COVID-19 crisis, the CM said that the situation is relatively better in Punjab and across India, due to the early imposition and the strict execution of lockdown and curfew. Citing studies and expert opinion, he said it is important to continue with the stringent and difficult measures, despite the inconvenience and frustrations caused by it, as the situation could get out of control otherwise. The CM said that the numbers being projected by experts, in absence of isolation or lockdown, are scary. He reiterated his earlier projection that 85 per cent of people could be affected if the lockdown was not imposed.

