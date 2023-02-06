scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 06, 2023
Punjab minister Aman Arora says Khedan Halqa Sunam Diyan to be annual sporting event

Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and CM Bhagwant Mann’s wife, Dr Gurpreet Kaur, felicitated winners at the event in Sangrur district.

Khedan Halqa Sunam Diyan to be annual event
Punjab minister Aman Arora says Khedan Halqa Sunam Diyan to be annual sporting event
A two-day long sporting extravaganza, Khedan Halqa Sunam Diyan, organised by the Babu Bhagwan Dass Arora Memorial Foundation at Longowal in Punjab’s Sangrur district concluded on a positive note late on Sunday.

Information and Public Relations Minister Aman Arora announced that the Khedan Halqa Sunam Diyan tournament would now be organised every year. Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s wife, Dr Gurpreet Kaur, presided over the closing ceremony and felicitated winning teams with cash prizes and trophies.

The Akbarpur team lifted the title trophy in volleyball shooting while Sheron and Sahpur Kalan secured the second and third positions respectively. In volleyball smashing, Badrukhan clinched the top position and Lakhmirwala finished second and Bahadurpur third. The Togawal team won the tug-of-war competition in the senior wing while Sheron stood second and Bahadurpur third.

The tug-of-war (junior) competition was won by the A team of Government High School, Kularan, whose B finished second while Government High School, Togawal, managed to secure the third position.

Also Read |CM Bhagwant Mann inaugurates public sand mine site in Ludhiana

Speaker Sandhwan said the government’s priority was to eradicate drugs, especially “chitta”, from Punjab and that it could be possible only by channelling the youth’s energy in the right direction.

Minister Arora said no stone would be left unturned to provide world-class facilities and infrastructure to the people. He said that Khedan Halqa Sunam Diyan was organised to take Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan to the village level to hone the skills of budding rural players. He added that it would be made an annual event to prepare international sportspersons from Sunam, the land of the revolutionary Shaheed Udham Singh.

Famous Sufi singer Kamal Khan enthralled the audience with his songs during the closing ceremony.

Khedan Halqa Sunam Diyan is organised in the memory of the late minister Babu Bhagwan Dass Arora, father of minister Arora. The foundation has been organising medical camps and carrying out social work for over a decade.

Arora also thanked the participants, coaches and the residents for turning a small initiative of his foundation into a big sporting festival.

MLAs Barinder Goyal (Lehra), Gurpreet Singh Banawali (Sardulgarh) and Devinderjeet Singh Laadi Dhose (Dharamkot) and Arora’s mother Parmeshwari Devi and wife Sabina Arora were among the several other dignitaries who were present.

First published on: 06-02-2023 at 18:43 IST
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs

Sonia Gandhi writes | Budget 2023-24 is a silent strike on the poor
