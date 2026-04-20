Punjab allocates Rs 1,793 cr for sports to combat drug menace: Cheema

He added that Punjab has successfully reduced its debt by 3% in terms of the debt-to-GDP ratio.

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema Monday said that Punjab government has earmarked a budget of Rs 1,793 crore for sports with a twin objective of eradicating drug menace and promoting sports and youth development in the state.

While addressing a gathering after attending the bhog ceremony of Sri Guru Granth Sahib’s Akhand Path, organised to mark the inauguration of a new campus of Maharaja Bhupinder Singh Punjab Sports University, Siddhuwal, Cheema said the state has launched a campaign against drugs to safeguard Punjab’s youth and to strengthen sports infrastructure.

He said that the government has provided 66,000 government jobs over the past four years. He added that there has been a visible decline in the number of passport applications, indicating growing confidence among youth to build their future within Punjab. This positive trend has also resulted in increased admissions in colleges and universities across the state.