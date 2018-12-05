Punjab: Ajay Chautala’s new outfit likely to be named Jannayak Janata Party

Less than a month after a formal split in the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), Ajay Chautala-led faction is all set to form a new party, likely to be named ‘Jannayak Janata Party’.

Advertising

Supporters said a formal announcement of formation of the party would be made in Jind rally, scheduled for December 9.

“We have learned the Election Commission did not received any objection on naming the party Jannayak Janata Party as there has been no political party with this name,” said Dalbir Dhankar, spokesperson of Jan Nayak Sewa Dal, a non-political outfit formed by Ajay in 2002. “Party symbol is yet to be finalised,” he added.

The new party will have 25 people as its founding members, said sources. “We had suggested two more names, Jannayak Progressive Party and Jannayak Janak Dal, to the EC, but we believe Jannayak Janata Party may be the name.”