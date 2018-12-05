Haryana: As Ajay Chautala faction gets set to float new party, INLD dares his MLA wife to quit

Even as her husband Ajay Chautala and sons — Dushyant and Digvijay — have been shunted out of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), legislator Naina Chautala is yet to resign from the party with the INLD leaders asking her to quit. If she resigns, she may lose her membership from Vidhan Sabha.

Speaking to The Indian Express on Monday, Abhay Chautala’s close associate and INLD state president Ashok Arora questioned her why wasn’t she resigning herself from the party when Ajay faction was asking others to so so. “Moreover, they have announced to form a new party,” he said.

Former Haryana Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Sharma told The Indian Express that an MLA may lose her or his membership from Vidhan Sabha after resignation from the political party from which he or she has been voted.

However, according to Sharma, it doesn’t happen automatically. “As per the process, the party has to move the Assembly Speaker to discontinue her or his membership after resignation from the political outfit,” said Sharma, who is currently a Congress legislator.

Lok Sabha MP Dushyant, however, refused to comment over Abhay faction’s statements. “I am no more a member of the INLD,” said Dushyant.

Naina was also not available for comments. However, a few days back, Naina had indirectly challenged her brother-in-law Abhay to expel her from the INLD.

“You have expelled Ajay ji, but why did you not expel me despite the fact that I am his wife,” she had said.

Dushyant’s close associate Dalbir Dhankar said she is a representative of people. “Why should she resign? When the INLD has sacked Ajay and his sons, why it’s not daring to expel her from the party? They are not expelling her because Abhay may lose the post of the Leader of Opposition with such a move,” said Dhankar, also the spokesperson of Jan Nayak Sewa Dal, an outfit formed by Ajay in 2002.

Currently, the INLD has 18 MLAs, but one of them, Nagender Bhadana is known as a supporter of the BJP. Three INLD MLAs, including Naina, have joined the Ajay faction, but none of them have left the original party.

The Congress has 17 legislators in the Haryana Assembly. And if INLD expels any of the rebel MLAs, then Abhay may lose the post of the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly.

Ajay likely to attend Jind rally

Sources close to MP Dushyant have hinted that Ajay, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail in connection with teachers recruitment scam, may come out on parole to attend a Jind rally scheduled on December 9. Ajay faction will announce the new party in the rally.