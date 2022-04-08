Punjab: ‘Air pollution is slowly killing the residents of Dadumajra’

In a bid to underline the serious health consequences of rising air pollution in Punjab, senior health practitioners, along with some victims of air pollution from Dadumajra dump yard, gathered together for a ‘health assembly’ in Chandigarh on the occasion of World Health Day.

Clean Air Punjab, a coalition of concerned individuals and organisations working on the issue of air pollution, along with some NGOs — EcoSikh, Warrior Moms, and Let me Breathe — organised Thursday’s meeting.

Dr Amit Kumar Mandal, Director, Pulmonology, Sleep & Critical Care, Fortis Hospital, Mohali, stated that air pollution is one of our era’s biggest scourges, not only because of its impact on climate change, but also because of its impact on public and individual health due to increased morbidity and mortality.

“Respiratory disorders such as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), asthma, and bronchiolitis, as well as lung cancer, and cardiovascular events, central nervous system dysfunctions, and skin diseases, are all caused by air pollution,” he said.

Citing the example of how a huge community had over decades become the worst impacted by air pollution, Dayal Krishan, who is part of the (Dadumajra) Dumping Ground Joint Action Committee pointed out that the air pollution caused due to the dump yard in Chandigarh was a clear violation of basic human rights. “People cannot go out for walks; children can’t play in the park and people have to keep their windows shut round the clock to avoid the stench and smoke from the dump. Apart from this every family living in the vicinity has at least few members from the household who suffer from asthma, skin problems, or shortness of breath,” he said.

Mona Garu, the founder of Meri Udaan, an NGO, said, “Air pollution is choking the residents of Dadumajra. It’s terrible to live next to a dumping site when there’s a fire. Our lungs feel like they’re on fire. Someone in the house is generally sick as a result of the pollution,” she said. According to the panelists from Dadumajra, due to the continual exposure to the odour and smoke, the neighbourhood had become overrun with patients suffering from chronic respiratory and skin problems.

The dumpsite, added Samita Kaur from Warrior Moms, is a breeding ground for various diseases. “If not tackled properly it will lead to an influx of unimaginable health issues,” Kaur said.