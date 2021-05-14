Punjab: Air-conditioned hall being used as temporary mortuary

It was decided that since the mortuary chambers have not functioned well, actions may be initiated as per Terms & Conditions of the Agreement.

With only two mortuary chambers fully functional in the city at the moment, an air-conditioned hall is being used as a mortuary for Covid patients on a temporary basis.

A virtual meeting in this regard was chaired by Yashpal Garg, IAS, nodal officer for Covid on Thursday.

“Dr Dasari Harish informed that out of five mortuary chambers, only two are functional. While one is having certain issues, two are non-functional. He informed that presently one Air-Conditioned Hall is being used as mortuary but it is a temporary arrangement. During deliberation it was observed that these five mortuary chambers were installed by a firm Kwality in 2015 but started troubling soon after becoming functional. The warranty period for two is already over and thereafter five-year Comprehensive Maintenance Contract (CMC) was entered in 2019 with the same firm. However, the company is unable to repair these chambers and not responding to request for repairs,” it was discussed in the meeting.

It was decided that since the mortuary chambers have not functioned well, actions may be initiated as per Terms & Conditions of the Agreement.

“The DCA confirmed that since services of the firm are not satisfactory, no payment has been made for the CMC. Considering requirement for proper arrangements for bodies of Covid patients, a proposal may be immediately processed to have a walk-in mortuary on the lines of the mortuary in Department of Anatomy which was set-up by the ‘Blue- Star’. In view of bad experience and immediate requirement, reputed brands like Blue Star, Carrier and other of same repute may only be considered, with the approval of the competent authority,” it was added.

Tocilizumab Injection

Talking about the arrangement for acquiring Tocilizumab injection for patients, the Director Principal informed that the present process of issuing patient wise by GMSH-16, on submission of Aadhaar number and other patient details is quite consuming. Since there are 60 ICU beds, it was decided that DHS may be requested to provide few Tocilizumab injections to GMCH-32 for emergency.

“Immediately after its use, particulars of patient, prescription by the doctor and other required details may be submitted to DHS prior to issuance of further quantity. Alternatively, a WhatsApp group may be formed so that delay in sending the requisition and its processing may be avoided. Director Principal may send a formal request to DHS accordingly,” it was stated.

Mini Covid centres

Stable patients in GMCH-32 and at Sector-48 may be shifted to Mini Covid Care Centers, to make space available for patients in need special medical care at Government Hospital. Subject to availability of bed, the patient may be given a choice to choose a particular centre.

Meanwhile, since beds at GMSH-16 and GMCH-32 are almost full, new patients requiring indoor treatment may be sent to these Mini Covid Care Centres for medication and admission, if need be. Doctors from the attached hospitals will also make periodic inspections of these centres. Patients will have make to make their own arrangement to travel to these Centres and will get necessary discharge certificate after cure from the concerned doctor. Patients can also directly approach these centres.

Mohali: ambulance service in rural areas

Ropar police in Mohali district is set to start an ambulance service to help target groups for vaccination and cater to the needs of people in rural areas.

Ropar SSP Akhil Chaudhary said that considering the importance of vaccine to break the chain of Covid-19 spread and its effectiveness to prevent severe illness and death, the district police will utilise its hospital ambulance vehicle to promote vaccination and make the process more convenient.

“The idea is to ferry people from their homes to nearest vaccination centre. The need was felt as the district is mostly rural and there are some far flung areas where people, especially the aged, may find it difficult to reach to vaccination centre. Also, providing easy conveyance for getting vaccinated will help women whose husband’s or family members work outside,” the SSP said.

The SSP said that for the initial phase, the service will be started from Ropar sub-division and its surrounding rural areas which will further be expanded to include more areas and if the response is good, the administration will consider to rope in RRPRS vehicles as well for this purpose.