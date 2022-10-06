scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

Punjab: AIG held for taking Rs 1 crore bribe

A spokesperson of the bureau said a case under Sections 7 and 7-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and 420 and 120-B of IPC have been registered against the accused. Further investigation in this case is under progress.

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) Thursday arrested Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Punjab Police Ashish Kapoor, who was posted as Commandant, 4th IRB, Pathankot, for taking a bribe of Rs 1 crore through separate cheques. DSP (Intelligence) Pawan Kumar and ASI Harjinder Singh of the Zirakpur police station have also been booked as accused.

The spokesperson added that while posted as the Superintendent Jail at Central Jail, Amritsar in 2016, Kapoor had got acquainted with a lady named Poonam Rajan of Sector 30, Kurukshetra, Haryana who was in judicial remand. Along with Rajan, her mother Prem Lata, brother Kuldeep Singh and sister-in-law Preeti were in police remand in a cheating case. Kapoor reportedly convinced Rajan’s mother Prem Lata to help them secure bail and get acquitted from the court.

The spokesperson further said that after this, Kapoor, in connivance with Pawan Kumar, the then SHO of Zirakpur police station and ASI Harjinder Singh, got Preeti and Rajan declared innocent in the case. In lieu of the favour, Kapoor obtained signatures of Prem Lata on different cheques amounting to Rs. 1,00,00,000 and deposited them under the names of his known ones and got them encashed through Harjinder Singh.

First published on: 06-10-2022 at 03:46:03 pm
