Punjab: Ahead of Kisan Maha Sammelan Mann holds three jan sabhas

Ahead of the AAP Kisan Maha Sammelan on March 21, the party’s Punjab president and MP Bhagwant Mann held three jan sabhas at Ulakh, Makha and Kharak Singh Wala villages of Mansa district on Saturday. Mann appealed to the people of Punjab to attend the AAP’s Kisan Maha Sammelan in large numbers at Bagha Purana in Moga district.

He said that AAP’s national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be coming to Punjab to strengthen the voice of the farmers.

This was Mann’s fourth jan sabha in Punjab. Earlier three were held in Faridkot, Muktsar and Barnala in March.