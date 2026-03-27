‘Young boys, teenagers getting trapped in gangster networks for petty reasons,’ says DIG of the Anti-Gangster Task Force

The growing influence of gangster networks in Punjab and the alarming trend of luring youngsters through social media have become a serious concern for both law enforcement agencies and society. While talking with The Indian Express, DIG of the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), Gurmeet Singh Chauhan, revealed that minors and young boys are increasingly being drawn into criminal networks under the lure of quick money and lifestyle temptations.

“These days, young boys are getting trapped in gangster networks for petty reasons like parties, outings, drugs, and even mobile data to make social media reels. For small amounts of money, they are transporting people, delivering drugs and weapons, and facilitating crimes, which is both shocking and deeply concerning. In several cases, even minors below the age of 17 have been found involved,” Chauhan added.

Chauhan said that gangsters initially assign small tasks to youngsters before gradually pushing them into serious crimes. “They start with minor roles like transporting someone or delivering packages. Over time, these youths get involved in bigger crimes. Some are even promised money or opportunities to go abroad,” he said.

He clarified that attempts to link such activities with religion are misleading. “There is nothing religious about these actions. This is purely criminal,” he emphasised.

The DIG explained that the AGTF, established in 2022, was aimed at creating a centralised mechanism to monitor and curb gangster activities while ensuring coordination with district police units and central agencies. “Since April 2022, we have arrested 2,868 criminals, busted over 1,100 modules, and recovered 2,273 weapons along with 656 vehicles used in criminal activities,” he stated.

He further added that in several high-profile cases, accused individuals were traced and arrested from across the country. “Our teams have conducted operations in states including Goa, Bengaluru, northeastern regions, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, bringing offenders back to Punjab to face the law,” he said.

Overseas networks under scanner with specialised cell

Chauhan also said that a significant portion of organised crime is being controlled remotely from foreign countries. To counter this, the government has established a specialised cell — Overseas Fugitive Tracking and Extradition Cell (Off-Track).

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“This dedicated unit is focused on identifying absconding criminals hiding overseas, monitoring their activities, and dismantling their networks operating in India. So far, 61 most-wanted gangsters have been identified under this initiative,” he said.

With the support of central agencies, more than 1,500 criminals have been arrested so far. Additionally, 24 Red Corner Notices and 8 Blue Corner Notices have been issued through Interpol, leading to the extradition or deportation of 14 notorious gangsters back to India.

The cell is using advanced technological surveillance, including monitoring social media platforms, internet-based calls, and encrypted communication channels. Financial tracking through hawala networks, cryptocurrency transactions, and banking trails is also being used to dismantle gang funding systems.

Crackdown on social media and jail-based networks

Highlighting the misuse of digital platforms, Chauhan said gangster networks are aggressively using social media to spread fear and recruit youth. “We have blocked 643 pages and URLs involved in glorifying weapons and crime. A dedicated monitoring system is continuously tracking such activities,” he said.

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He also pointed out strict measures inside prisons. “High-security zones and communication dead zones have been created in jails to ensure that incarcerated criminals cannot operate their networks from inside,” he added.

Helpline emerges as a key tool

The Anti-Gangster Helpline (93946-93946), launched on January 21, has emerged as a major tool in tackling organised crime. Chauhan said that a total of 590 inputs have been received till March 25.

Out of these, action was taken on 501 inputs, while 89 remain pending. The inputs led to the registration of 63 FIRs and the arrest of 26 individuals, including 21 preventive detentions. Around 147 inputs were found false, 67 are under investigation, and 12 could not be verified.

The inputs covered a wide range of crimes, including 83 related to drugs, 35 to extortion, 43 to gangsters, 86 to illegal weapons, 74 to personal enmity, 13 to robbery or theft, and 11 involving proclaimed offenders.

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“Public participation has played a crucial role. Apart from crime control, we have also resolved 156 cases related to counselling, family disputes, and social issues,” Chauhan said.

He urged citizens not to facilitate unknown financial transactions or handle suspicious packages, warning that foreign-based criminals are using such methods to execute crimes through local youth.

Assuring confidentiality, he said, “The identity of informants is kept completely secret, and rewards of up to Rs 10 lakh are provided for credible information.”

Chauhan concluded by stressing that eradicating the culture of gangsters requires collective effort. “People must act as the eyes and ears of the police. Only through joint action can we protect our younger generation from falling into this trap,” he said.