Punjab Agro’s QR code system showcased at Investors’ Summit, lets consumers trace jaggery back to farmer

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Among the many innovation stalls at the Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit 2026, a unique initiative by Punjab Agro Industries Corporation drew attention at the exhibition held at Plaksha University. The organisation showcased a QR code-based traceability system designed to strengthen consumer trust by allowing buyers to track the origin and production details of food products.
Providing information about the initiative, Adhiraj Pathania, deputy manager at Punjab Agro, said the QR code system has been introduced to ensure transparency and authenticity in agricultural products, particularly jaggery.
“This QR code-based system enables consumers to trace the product back to its source. By simply scanning the code on the package, customers can access complete information about where and how the product was produced,” Pathania explained.
Using a smartphone camera or any QR scanner application, consumers can scan the code printed on a packet of Punjab Agro jaggery. Once scanned, a digital link opens on the phone displaying a detailed product profile and certification. The information includes the name of the farmer who cultivated the sugarcane, the location of the farm, the variety of sugarcane used, the farming practices adopted, the processing unit where the jaggery was prepared, and the packaging date.
According to Pathania, this system is part of the organisation’s effort to introduce traceability in the food supply chain, allowing consumers to verify the authenticity and quality of the product they are purchasing.
“In today’s market, people often worry about adulteration or chemical contamination in food products. Through this system, consumers can be assured that the jaggery they are buying is sourced directly from farmers and processed under verified conditions,” he said.
The QR-based traceability feature is currently being implemented for products marketed under the Five Rivers brand of Punjab Agro.
Visitors, entrepreneurs and agriculture experts attending the summit showed keen interest in the initiative, describing it as a step toward greater transparency, food safety and consumer confidence in the agri-food sector.
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