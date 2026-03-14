Punjab Agro’s QR code system showcased at Investors’ Summit, lets consumers trace jaggery back to farmer

Among the many innovation stalls at the Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit 2026, a unique initiative by Punjab Agro Industries Corporation drew attention at the exhibition held at Plaksha University. The organisation showcased a QR code-based traceability system designed to strengthen consumer trust by allowing buyers to track the origin and production details of food products.

Providing information about the initiative, Adhiraj Pathania, deputy manager at Punjab Agro, said the QR code system has been introduced to ensure transparency and authenticity in agricultural products, particularly jaggery.

“This QR code-based system enables consumers to trace the product back to its source. By simply scanning the code on the package, customers can access complete information about where and how the product was produced,” Pathania explained.