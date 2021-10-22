Punjab agriculture minister hands over cheques to Lakhimpur victims

Punjab Agriculture Minister Randeep Singh Nabha on Friday handed over cheques of Rs 50 lakh each to the families of deceased farmers and a journalist, who were killed in the tragic incident at Lakhimpur Kheri earlier this month.

Nabha met these aggrieved families at Lucknow and handed over the cheques. These four deceased farmers were Daljit Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Lovepreet Singh and Nachhatar Singh, besides a journalist Raman Kashyap.

Welcoming the action taken by the Supreme Court in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and demanding time-bound probe to ensure justice to the victims, the minister said that the Punjab government has always supported the farmers’ agitation against black farm laws.

“The Punjab government has already given a government job to one member of each bereaved family of 157 farmers, who died during the ongoing agitation,” added Nabha.