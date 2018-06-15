Punjab: Agriculture experts meet today

Follow Us:
“Ecosystem services are many and humans freely gain from natural environment. This constitutes natural capital, which goes unaccounted in the national accounting or Gross Domestic Product calculations,” said Devinder Sharma, food expert.  

By: Express News Service | Chnadigarh | Published: June 15, 2018 12:42:23 am
Agriculture experts will gather in Chandigarh over the next two days to deliberate agro-ecological measures, which will focus on evaluating the true cost of producing food and take measures at redesigning the broken food systems.

Stating this here on Thursday, Devinder Sharma, food expert, said the third National Dialogue on Himalayan Ecology will debate the theme of ‘Measuring the Economics of Food and Agriculture Ecosystems’. “Ecosystem services are many and humans freely gain from natural environment. This constitutes natural capital, which goes unaccounted in the national accounting or Gross Domestic Product calculations,” said Sharma.

