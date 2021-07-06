Punjab: After Muslim woman converts to marry Hindu man, HC grants them protection

The bench disposed of the petition with a direction to SSP Sangrur to look into the matter and to dispose off the representation, dated June 29, 2021, in accordance with law.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the senior superintendent of police, Sangrur, to provide protection to a couple wherein a Muslim woman converted to Hinduism to marry a Hindu man.

The couple, through their counsel, Advocate Mohan Singh Rana had moved court seeking direction to Punjab Police and other respondents to protect their lives and liberty as they apprehended threat having married against the wishes of their respective families.

The bench of Justice Gurvinder Singh Gill, after hearing the matter, without commenting on averments made in the petition, disposed of the petition with a direction to SSP Sangrur to look into the matter and to dispose off the representation, dated June 29, 2021, in accordance with law. “In case, it is found that there is a genuine threat to the lives and liberty of the petitioners, then necessary steps warranted under law be taken at the earliest so as to ensure that no harm is caused to the petitioners… It is, however, clarified that the order shall not be taken to be any expression as regards the validity of marriage of the petitioners and shall not confer any immunity upon the them, in case it is found that they committed any wrong,” ordered Justice Gill.