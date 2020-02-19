Punjab: After discussing agenda points, ministers gun for AG, chief secy

Reacting to the development, Atul Nanda said, “Appointment of every counsel is done by the government. Whenever government desires a counsel, he is appointed. This is not a new phenomenon. Even in Akali government, Ranjit Kumar was appointed…” Reacting to the development, Atul Nanda said, “Appointment of every counsel is done by the government. Whenever government desires a counsel, he is appointed. This is not a new phenomenon. Even in Akali government, Ranjit Kumar was appointed…”

Clamour for the removal of Punjab’s Advocate General Atul Nanda turned louder Tuesday as a few Cabinet Ministers demanded that he should be removed from the post, sources said.

The demand was raised after the Cabinet was about to disperse. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh was also present at that time. Nanda is considered close to CM.

According to sources, ministers raised the issue that the government was losing important cases despite paying through the nose to hire senior lawyers to appear on the government’s behalf in several cases.

Reacting to the development, Nanda said, “Appointment of every counsel is done by the government. Whenever government desires a counsel, he is appointed. This is not a new phenomenon. Even in Akali government, Ranjit Kumar was appointed…”

The issue of Chief Secretary Karan Avtar Singh not clearing the file of Jails Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa who had planned an official trip to Dubai along with his team of officers of Markfed and Milkfed was also brought up.

Randhawa is learnt to have taken on the Chief Secretary stating that despite the Chief Minister clearing the file, the CS did not clear it and their trip scheduled for February 16 was cancelled. He told the Cabinet that the trip was not funded by the government. The teams were going to Dubai to market the products packaged by these two departments.

The ministers, according to sources, also accused the bureaucracy of ruling the roost.

The issue of sugar mills was also brought up over the Chief Secretary ordering closure of a few sugar mills calling them unviable.

