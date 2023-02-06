Punjab: After boosting supply last year, PSPCL gears up for summer

Power Minister Harbhajan Singh said that Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has successfully met the increased power demand in the state through optimum utilisation of its resources, and is gearing up to meet the surge in demand for power during the scorching summer. In a statement on the performance of the PSPCL, the minister said that from April 2022 to January 2023, the demand for power in the state rose by 12% as compared to the corresponding period the year before.

To meet this demand, apart from making power arrangements from outside the state, PSPCL also increased its own thermal and hydel generation.

Notably, during the year PSPCL increased its power generation by 128% from thermal plants at Ropar and Lehra.

Similarly, the hydro generation from PSPCL’s own projects and BBMB also increased by 21% (as compared to last year).

Apart from increasing its power generation, banking of power with other states also increased significantly. PSPCL increased its export by 83% due to which in return, power availability to PSPCL under banking also increased by 152% as compared to last year. The minister stated that PSPCL is committed to providing regular and uninterrupted power supply to its consumers during the upcoming summer and necessary arrangements are being made in this regard.