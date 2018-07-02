Punjab: After Bains brothers, AAP’s Phoolka launches own campaign against drug menace

AAP leader HS Phoolka in Ludhiana. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh) AAP leader HS Phoolka in Ludhiana. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Two days after MLA Simarjit Singh Bains of Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) launched his ‘Nashe Khilaaf Punjab’ (Punjab Against Drugs) campaign, Aam Aadmi Party leader Harvinder Singh Phoolka also launched a campaign against drugs on Sunday.

Phoolka, while launching ‘Mera Pind Nasha Mukt’ (My village is drug free) campaign in Ludhiana, Sunday said that it is aimed at making all villages in his constituency Dakha ‘drug-free’. He said that youths who are addicted will be given free treatment under the campaign in assistance with Gyan Sewa Trust.

Phoolka said that a mobile van dispensary which is already covering 20 villages in Dakha constituency will also conduct door to door campaigning against drugs. The doctors in the dispensary will also provide free medicines for addicts and counsel them, said Phoolka. Also, another mobile dispensary will be launched soon which will cover remaining villages.

It is to be noted that Dakha, a rural constituency in Ludhiana and represented by Phoolka, has witnessed several drug deaths in past 5-6 years. Claiming that addicts and other families will be encouraged to plant saplings and increase greenery in their area, Phoolka said, “Planting trees is another way we will adopt to make youths addiction free. Volunteers from other districts too can contact us to know how to make their villages drug free.”

