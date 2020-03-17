Punjab: After Amritsar, Moga, one cop per village initiative implemented in Ferozepur

The initiative was announced by DGP Dinkar Gupta, who had in February declared that a designated police officer will be earmarked for each of the 12,700 villages of the state to provide “a ready point of contact for the people”. The initiative was announced by DGP Dinkar Gupta, who had in February declared that a designated police officer will be earmarked for each of the 12,700 villages of the state to provide “a ready point of contact for the people”.

FEROZEPUR POLICE on Monday launched a novel initiative under which each village in the district will have an assigned officer to oversee law and order.

The initiative was announced by DGP Dinkar Gupta, who had in February declared that a designated police officer will be earmarked for each of the 12,700 villages of the state to provide “a ready point of contact for the people”. It has already been implemented in Amritsar and Moga.

The ‘village police officer’ will maintain a record of the village and keep a check on festivals, cultural functions etc., apart from checking on anti-social elements. Ferozepur SSP Bhupinder Singh said, “The idea is to develop harmony between the people and police and get more details about them.”

In Ferozepur, there are 699 villages and 127 wards in towns, for which 803 officers have been deployed. Ferozepur SSP said, “Our officers’ names, phone numbers and police station details will be mentioned at a common place in the village. The officer will also be given a ‘beat book’ in which he will record details about all lanes, mohallas, chowks, roads, houses, residents.”

“The aim is to be a friend to the area’s residents so they have more trust in the police. Their problems will be listened to, and referred to seniors. If it is a minor issue, the officer will try to resolve them in the village as well,” said the SSP.

The officers will also keep an eye on anti-social elements who could be involved in drug trade, liquor smuggling, gambling etc.

“The aim is to reduce the crime rate in villages or wards. We have started this concept Monday. We hope that police officers will be carrying it out efficiently,” the SSP said.

