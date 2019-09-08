Punjab acted in a most irresponsible manner: HC on medical admissions

THE PUNJAB and Haryana High Court has come down hard on Punjab government in a matter pertaining to admissions to medical colleges for making the court pass a wrong order “due to lack of assistance” regarding the sports quota policy. In July 2019, the high court had increased the sports quota from 1 per cent to 3 per cent in government medical and dental colleges but the Supreme Court last month stayed the enhancement.

The high court earlier had also ruled that in the absence of any guidance regarding determination of inter se merit of the students under the sports quota, it has to be determined on the basis of NEET merit. After the Supreme Court order, some of the candidates approached the high court for review of the ruling regarding the process for determination of the merit list under sports quota and submitted that admission to MBBS course in the sports category is governed by the sports gradation policy dated December 10, 1997 but the same was ignored in the July/August judgement of the high court.

“According to the said policy, the inter se merit of candidates possessing the same sports gradation is to be determined in accordance with the achievements of the candidate and only in case, the achievements are identical, the NEET marks would be taken into consideration. The original merit list of the sports category, dated July 8, 2019, was drawn in accordance with the policy and the applicants were very high in the order of merit, but after the directions issued by this court, the merit list has been revised on August 29, 2019 and the applicants have come down in the order of merit,” the court was told.

Observing that though the policy was part of the writ petition record but same was not brought to its attention, the court in its order said, “It is, thus, obvious that the State of Punjab has acted in a most irresponsible manner and the present situation has been created by its apathetic attitude. In our view, the State of Punjab deserves to be burdened with exemplary costs,” the division bench of Justices Daya Chaudhary and Sudhir Mittal said in the order.

However, the court also said that it would be more appropriate for the applicants to seek a clarification/modification from the Supreme Court.