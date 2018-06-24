Punjab: AAP’s Ropar MLA discharged from hospital, says open to any probe

AAP MLA Amarjit Sandoa. AAP MLA Amarjit Sandoa.

AAP MLA from Ropar Amarjit Sandoa said Saturday he was open to any inquiry, including by CBI, into his financial affairs and dismissed all allegations of having demanded any money from sand mining contractors in his constituency.

Discharged from the PGI Chandigarh after being admitted there following the attack on him two days back, Sandoa appeared before the media at a press conference called by the Leader of Opposition Sukhpal Khaira at his official residence in Chandigarh.

Sandoa denied he had ever been friends with Ajwinder Singh, the prime accused in the case who allegedly attacked him and is on the run. Refuting allegations that he had demanded money from Ajwinder, Sandoa said he was willing to face any investigation. “I even fought elections on the basis of donations made by people of my constituency. I am under debt and owe money to many people. To construct my house, I have taken a loan of Rs 45 lakh from a bank,” he said.

The MLA said had his motive been of extortion, he would not have taken the media with him when he visited the sand mine. He also denied having said the sand mine was illegal. “ I do not know how it is being said that the mine is illegal. It is very much legal. However, the issue which I have been raising with the Ropar district administration is that the mine has been dug up to 100 feet against all rules and regulations. The contractor is drilling into the river bed and water to pump out sand,” he said.

Sandoa said the district administration had not been paying any heed to his complaints. Levelling counter-allegation against former SAD MLA from Ropar, Dr DS Cheema, whom he defeated in the 2017 Assembly polls, Sandoa said Cheema should accompany him to the Gurdwara and take oath that he was not involved in illegal mining or taking cash for transfers.

Meanwhile, Khaira said Chief Minister Amarinder Singh was very cleverly trying to create a web around Amarjit Sandoa in the ongoing mining issue and in the process save and shield his fellow Congress leaders accused of blatant illegal mining.

Khaira said it was sad that Congress leaders in and the government were supporting the allegations of a murder accused, Ajwinder Singh, who was currently on bail.

Bhagwant Mann breaks his silence

Sangrur MP and former president of AAP’s state unit, Bhagwant Mann, today released a statement on his Facebook page, saying it was unfortunate that an elected representative had been targeted and humiliated by tossing his turban. Targeting Capt Amarinder Singh, Mann said he had taken an oath on Gutka Sahib to stop the mining mafia from operating in the state but here the MLAs were being thrashed by the mafia. “I would advise the CM to come down from the heights of the hills and see the ground situation,” he said.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App