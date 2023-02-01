scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
Punjab AAP worker held with five illegal pistols

According to the police, the arrested, Deepak Goyal, had procured the weapons ahead of Punjab assembly elections last year.

Deepak Goyal (third from left) was arrested on Tuesday.
The Khanna police Tuesday arrested a worker of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab with five illegal weapons, officials said.

According to the police, the arrested, identified as Deepak Goyal of Maloud, had procured the weapons ahead of the Punjab assembly elections last year. Sources said that apart from self-defence, Goyal kept the weapons with a motive to kill a person hailing from Khanna against whom he nursed an enmity.

Goyal had joined the AAP in the presence of the party’s Punjab affairs co-incharge Jarnail Singh and Payal MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura. His father Sanjeev Goyal had also joined the AAP. The family, which owns several seed factories and rice shellers in the area, was earlier associated with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

The police said that Goyal was arrested after another man from Malerkotla was caught with an illegal Austria-made Glock pistol, an imported and sophisticated weapon largely used by the Punjab Police. The man told the police that Goyal was also in possession of five locally made pistols, said sources.

More from Chandigarh

A First Information Report (FIR) under the Arms Act was filed at Maloud police station and further probe is under way.

First published on: 01-02-2023 at 10:50 IST
