Punjab AAP will collapse due to its wrong policies, BJP will be vigilant opp: Nadda

BJP national president JP Nadda Saturday said that the saffron party will emerge as the only relevant party in Punjab in coming times. He also said that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will collapse and fizzle out soon due to its wrong policies in Punjab.

“AAP won’t be able to retain its political space in Punjab and its real face will be unveiled soon,” said Nadda, who was in Ludhiana Saturday to address organizational meeting of Punjab BJP at a hotel. Later he also addressed another workers meeting cum Jansabha at GLADA ground.

Addressing the meeting which was attended by party’s Punjab unit core committee, office bearers, district presidents and candidates who fought Punjab polls, Nadda said: “We are a national party which never believed in abandoning our allies. It is the SAD which quit the long association with us. From contesting 23 seats to 117 this time, it was a herculean task. Even as there was lot of opposition, we proved that in coming times BJP will be the only relevant party in Punjab.

Asking the BJP’s state leadership to play an effective role an opposition, Nadda said: “We should be a vigilant opposition. Punjab’s interests should be protected and wrong decisions of AAP should be highlighted.”

Nadda said that the central BJP leadership was standing shoulder to shoulder with each party worker of Punjab. “I have come here to tell you that central leadership is standing with every BJP worker of Punjab,” said Nadda.

Nadda said that no other government or Prime Minister has taken such revolutionary steps for the welfare of Sikh community as PM Narendra Modi. He said that the law and order situation in Punjab has deteriorated to such a level under the AAP government that criminals no more fear police or administration.

“Soon, BJP will emerge as the only relevant party in Punjab and will form the next government. AAP will fail to retain its political space because its real face will be unveiled in front of people. There’s a huge difference between what AAP says and does, both in Delhi and Punjab and people have already started realizing this,” said Nadda.

“From exempting langar at Golden Temple from GST to opening Kartarpur Corridor and observing special days of Sikh Gurus, no government has done this much for Sikh community as being done by PM Modi,” he said.

Nadda alleged that since the day AAP has come to power in Punjab, the central government scheme Ayushman Bharat which benefits the poor in hospitals, has been stopped. “AAP government has failed to pay its dues to private hospitals,” said Nadda.

He said that Bhagwant Mann led AAP government in Punjab was being remote controlled from Delhi.

“It was SAD’s decision to part ways with us, still despite so much of opposition, we not only contested on all 117 seats but also proved that had we got some more time, BJP would have won from here. It wasn’t an easy task to contest from 117 seats within 2 months,” he said.

Nadda said that under no circumstances, the peace of Punjab which has been earned after so many sacrifices, will be allowed to be disturbed again. “Arvind Kejriwal should know that people of Punjab will never forgive him if peace of Punjab will be destroyed,” he said. “Hence he should keep his dirty politics away from Punjab,” said Nadda.