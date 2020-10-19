Punjab: AAP wants spl session extended to seven days, bar on media lifted

Harpal Singh Cheema

An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) delegation Sunday met Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker demanding that the special Assembly session called to discuss the contentious agriculture laws be extended to seven days.

Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema said the delegation brought to the notice of the Speaker the “undeclared censorship“ imposed on electronic and print media covering the special session, claiming it was an assault on the freedom of the press.

The delegation, through the memorandum, urged the Speaker to review the decision and allow media persons to cover the crucial session, demanding live coverage of the entire proceedings of the session in an impartial and transparent manner.

Cheema alleged that barely a few hours were left for the special session to commence, neither the Punjab government nor the Vidhan Sabha secretariat had informed the principal opposition party (about the detailed agenda to be put across in the session.

