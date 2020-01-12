Punjab: AAP to move motion to scrap Power Purchase Agreements

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, AAP party MLAs said that the agreements signed between the private players and the previous government led by Shiromani Akali Dal’s Badals involved a scam worth crores of rupees. Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, AAP party MLAs said that the agreements signed between the private players and the previous government led by Shiromani Akali Dal’s Badals involved a scam worth crores of rupees.

While challenging the Congress government for an open debate on high power tariff in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has said that if it were alive to the issue, the Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) inked by the previous government with the private plants could be scrapped in five minutes. It appealed to the ruling Congress and other political parties to support of a private member bill on the floor of the House in the coming assembly session to scrap the PPAs.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, party MLAs Aman Arora, Kultar Singh Sandhwan and Meet Hayer and Jai Krishan Singh Rouri said that the agreements signed between the private players and the previous government led by Shiromani Akali Dal’s Badals involved a scam worth crores of rupees. They alleged that earlier (then deputy chief minister) Sukhbir Singh Badal and now (Chief Minister) Capt Amarinder Singh was pocketing huge ‘profits’, which was why the latter had neither nixed the anti-state PPAs nor reviewed the accounts, as he had promised before coming to power in 2017.

