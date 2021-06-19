Punjab: AAP slams CM Amarinder Singh for govt jobs to sons of MLAs

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday trained its guns on the Captain Amarinder Singh government’s decision to appoint Congress MLA Fateh Jung Singh Bajwa’s son as a police inspector and MLA Rakesh Pandey’s son as Naib Tehsildar, and said that the state had exposed its anti-people face to the people.

In a statement issued by the party headquarters here on Saturday, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Punjab Assembly and senior AAP leader, Harpal Singh Cheema, said that his party condemned the decision of the Captain government of giving jobs to the two youths, whose families are well off and who were the sons of two MLAs.

Cheema said that Captain Amarinder Singh’s Ghar-Ghar Rozgar scheme has turned out to be ‘Congressiyande Ghar Rozgar’. He said that on the one hand, the sons and daughters of martyrs and common people of Punjab were being humiliated in the name of job fairs and were being forced to live in penury, on the other hand, the sons of selected Congress leaders, who are already well off, were given jobs of police inspector and naib tehsildar.

“Earlier also, the Captain government had circumvented the rules in 2017 by directly appointing former CM Beant Singh’s grandson as a DSP. Today, this decision of the Captain government is against the youths of Punjab. Captain Amarinder has promised to give Ghar-Ghar Rozgar. But in reality, it is only limited to a number of Congress leaders’ families,” said Cheema.

The AAP leader further said that today, the Constitution had been disregarded in Punjab and there was nothing like law and order in the state. Cheema said that ETT-TET pass youths were struggling on the streets, protesting and sitting on dharnas for employment. Also, contractual employees were waiting for regularisation and for fulfillment of other demands. But in return all they were getting were beating and harassment from security personnel, Cheema asserted.

Cheema asked how many sons and daughters of ordinary families killed in terrorist attacks had been given government jobs by the Congress government. The AAP leader demanded Captain Amarinder Singh to quash the appointment orders at the earliest, which he said were in violation of the rules. He said that government jobs were needed by ordinary families and not by the families of billionaire MLAs. Cheema said that the Captain government had also not paid any heed to the para national and international players of Punjab, who were struggling unemployed.