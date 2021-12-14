Punjab: AAP slams Sidhu over inclusion of tainted ex-ministers in poll panel

The AAP Punjab’s senior leader and Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema Tuesday mocked the Punjab Congress chief for including tainted former ministers in the Congress Election Committee of which he is the chairman.

In a statement issued here, Cheema said, “Sidhu better not to say anything on the issue of mafia and tainted ministers now, because like Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, he’d be surrounded by the same tainted and corrupt former ministers who had been removed from Channi’s Cabinet when Congress government was claiming and pretending to be pure.”

Cheema said that today Sidhu, Channi and the Gandhi family have to make it clear to the people of Punjab why former ministers Balbir Singh Sidhu, Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, Sunder Sham Arora and Gurpreet Singh Kangar were removed from the Cabinet. “The people of Punjab also want to know what kind of penitence these former Congress ministers have paid that got them included in the Pradesh Election Committee headed by Navjot Singh Sidhu,” he said.

Cheema questioned Sidhu whether Balbir Singh Sidhu has gotten a clean chit in the “Gaushala’s multi-crore land scam” in Mohali. “Will Navjot Singh Sidhu tell how did Sadhu Singh Dharamsot get a clean chit in the SC scholarship scam which denied benefits of scholarships to lakhs of students?

“Will Navjot Singh Sidhu tell the people of Punjab who gave the ‘corruption- free certificate’ to the then Industries and Commerce Minister Sundar Sham Arora who was facing allegations of irregularities in industrial land allotment just three months ago and Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi who got compensation for land twice over?” asked Cheema.

Cheema said that just as Channi had become the butt of jokes in Punjab due to his hollow announcements, Sidhu too had lost his credibility with idle threats to his own government.

Cheema said that like other Congressmen, Sidhu is also a power-hungry politician and his actions do not match his words.